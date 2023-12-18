Top Plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
The NFL fined Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes for comments they made about the officiating after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. After the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday, he promised changes. Tomlin didn't provide specifics in the immediate aftermath of another dismal offensive performance, but it looks like Pittsburgh could have a new starting quarterback next week at Cincinnati. “Everything is on the table at this juncture. We cannot continue to play football like this,” said Tomlin, the 17th-year Steelers coach who
A number of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen had no one to block for a long time on a 48-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.
The second-year forward from Iowa did something no else has done in NBA history in the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Utah Jazz.
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dean Spanos was left with only one choice as he watched his Los Angeles Chargers get pummeled 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Bolts' owner needed to immediately clean house. Friday's firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco could not wait until after the Chargers walked off the field on Jan. 8 against Kansas City or the morning of Jan. 9. Not with three games remaining in another disappointing season and after two flat perfor
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
PHOENIX (AP) — Once the initial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. Had the Dodgers invented some kind of contract voodoo new to Major League Baseball? Not really. But it appears to be a team-friendly deal that also has benefits for Ohtani as the Japanese
The former US president has attended numerous UFC events in recent years, and he and Covington share a mutual support