Top Plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Something was different about Luka Dončić in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
A controversial late timeout call was the main talking point following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm has admitted that signing with LIV Golf in a record deal worth upwards of £450 million is a “big risk” to his Ryder Cup Cup future.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After a underwhelming 2023 season, the New York Yankees acquired star OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Here's their new projected lineup.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has rejected the allegations
The QB said there’s a good reason he doesn’t believe the Chiefs’ signs were stolen against the Packers.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
VANCOUVER — Christine Sinclair did a little dishing Wednesday. Back at B.C. Place Stadium, one day after her final international outing for Canada, the notoriously private soccer star opened up under questioning from former Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé in a "fireside chat" during a fundraising evening for the fledgling Christine Sinclair Foundation. Sinclair's favourite drink? Coffee (espresso). Her favourite adult beverage? Gin and tonic. Her nicest goal? The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C.
Shaw has said that his social media activity after Manchester United’s win over Chelsea was ‘not intentional’
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith
Somehow, at 2-10, the New England Patriots still have a path to the playoffs with just five weeks left in the regular season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. Both teams announced the trade late Wednesday night. It's the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two