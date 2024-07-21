Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors,07/21/2024
Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors,07/21/2024
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The Warriors waived Paul ahead of the start of free agency.
Melvin didn't get past submitting his lineup to give umpires an earful.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Seldon had just transferred to Utah State for his final year of eligibility.
NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins that he is retiring after nine seasons. Barrett signed with Miami as a free agent this offseason.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Jake Paul hasn’t really fought anyone out for blood like "Platinum" Mike Perry.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.