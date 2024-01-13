Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Phoenix Suns dominating the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Carmelo Anthony believes the Denver Nuggets gave his old No. 15 jersey to Nikola Jokić just to be petty.
NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a $31 million, one-year contract that broke Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player. Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. filed for $19.9 million, the high among 23 players who exchanged figures with their teams among 194 eligible for arbitration at the start of the day. Among others who agreed to deals were New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($20.5 million), Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes ($15,63
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Pelicans blowing out the Warriors by 36 points.
A recent Golden State Warriors trade rumors have some speculating about a potential trade with the Chicago Bulls.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024. Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the last two seasons in Toronto. He signed a deal worth US$7.75 million. Biggio signed a deal worth $4.21 million while Kirk inked a contract worth $2.8 million. Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk
Get ready for an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unlike any other.
To watch the Chiefs and Dolphins NFL playoff game requires a Peacock subscription. Just don’t watch it.
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season. The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced ...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for S
Recent NHL seasons have shown that many trades take place before deadline day. Which teams could be sellers?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo spent his entire professional football career learning from Bill Belichick, first as a player and then as an assistant. He’ll now have the weighty task of succeeding the future Hall of Famer and leading a New England Patriots team as its first new voice in more than two decades. The Patriots named Mayo to succeed Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach on Friday. Mayo is the first Black head coach in team history. He will be formally introduced at a news
DETROIT (AP) — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have accomplished something Wayne Gretzky never did with the franchise. McDavid scored a tying goal in the third period and Darnell Nurse scored 1:20 into overtime to give Edmonton a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, matching a franchise record with their ninth straight victory Thursday night. The Oilers, who also won nine in a row late last season and in 2001, can break the team mark Saturday night in Montreal. “It’s very surprising, consi
Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross and more were among the attendees at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
UFC 297's Dricus Du Plessis says he was asked if he wanted to press charges against Sean Strickland – and adamantly turned the offer down.
When it comes to sorting NFL playoff teams by their Super Bowl odds, don't fall back on seeding. Our breakdown of title contenders has some surprises.
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down why he's very concerned about this group of prominent players.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
The Prince of Wales met the podcaster who got Mike to publicly out that William is "not the best of drinkers"
Joe McGrath, Gaz Drinkwater and Olympic medal-winning gymnast Sam Oldham heaped praise on teenage Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on the latest episode of the Devil's Advocate podcast on BBC Radio Manchester. Mainoo impressed again in the centre of midfield as United beat League One side Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.