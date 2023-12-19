Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 17 rebounds, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee rebounding record, and Damian Lillard scored 39 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 NBA victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo’s highest rebounding total of the season allowed him to pass Abdul-Jabbar after he had already moved past the Hall of Famer for the team scoring record. Antetokounmpo broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record with a rebound of Tari Eason’s missed shot with 7
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the Michigan sign-stealing case ahead of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl matchup against the Wolverines.
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
A number of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen had no one to block for a long time on a 48-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The NBA legend shares sons LeBron "Bronny", 19, and Bryce, 16, as well as daughter Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors. A team official confirmed that Bridges would be listed as not with the team for "personal reasons" on the official scoresheet. Hornets coach Steve Clifford would not comment on the reason for Bridges’ absence when he spoke to reporters before Monday’s game. “The only thing I’m going to say i
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc