Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — RJ Barrett took some of the talking points from film study and applied them as he continues to adjust and find his way in a new system. Barrett scored a season-high 37 points in his fourth game since being traded to his hometown Toronto team, leading the Raptors past the Golden State Warriors 133-118 on Sunday night. “I'm trying to play the right way and help my teammates,” Barrett said. “A lot of learning going on. I'm still learning the defensive system, trying to get bett