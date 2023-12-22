Top Plays from Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The governing body for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has banned end-of-game handshakes. A post today on Hockey NL's website says there have been "issues" with the handshakes that have led to suspensions for players and coaches. The notice addressed to all minor hockey associations and leagues says officials will instead direct both teams to their dressing rooms at the conclusion of each game. Before matches begin, the visiting team will skate by the home team's b