Top plays from Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

EDMONTON — Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship. It could be a costly win for the host side. Canada captain Kirby Dach left the game in the third period after appearing to suffer a right wrist injury. Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists. Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout. "He made our team play with confidence," said Canada coach Andre Tourigny. "He was solid." Tourigny did not have details on Dach's injury after the game. He said an update would be provided once X-ray results were available. The Chicago Blackhawks selected Dach with the third overall pick in last year's NHL Entry Draft. Dach was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone. After the hit, he pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area. Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes. It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition. Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory. Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place. The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL's "bubble" that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena. The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany. Canada opens play Saturday against Germany. The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B. The championship game is set for Jan. 5. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — For a third time in the past four years, the Orlando Magic opened their season on their home court with a stirring victory beat the rival Miami Heat.Clearly, though, it will take more than just a victory over the defending Eastern Conference champion Heat for the Magic to back up forward Aaron Gordon’s bold talk of the team being ``overlooked.’’Evan Fournier hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, converted a three-point play off another driving layup in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic’s 113-107 victory over Miami on Wednesday.``It was a good win and you always want to win the first game, especially when it’s at home,’’ said Fournier, who scored nine points in the final period for Orlando. ``It’s definitely rewarding to win against a team like Miami because it’s always tough to play against them.’’The Sunshine State rivals opened the regular season against one another for the sixth time. Oddly, the two rivals have started their seasons in Orlando four times in the past five years. The Magic are 5-1 in their six openers against their rivals from South Florida.Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Goran Dragic added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points and seven assists. The Heat turned the ball over 22 times, leading to 24 Magic points.``One, empty possessions. Two, we didn’t get the necessary ball movement … and thirdly, (the Magic) are a good defensive team,’’ said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s, whose team was playing for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in October.Miami led 83-79 after three periods and it was up 93-91 with 4:29 to play following Adebayo's dunk. However, Fournier soon after swung the momentum to the Magic’s side with his strong finish. Fournier, who is looking to bounce back this season after struggling in last season’s playoffs, made all three of his shots in the fourth quarter.Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds, Terrence Ross chipped in 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Markelle Fultz added 15 points and made two clutch free throws with 1:11 to play.Gordon is confident that the Magic can open some eyes with their play this season.``I don’t think, outside of Orlando, people have a lot of belief in us,’’ said the forward, who made 8 of 11 shots. ``I don’t think they think that we’re going to become potential contenders or even have a playoff slot and I don’t think that’s true. I feel like we’re really ready to make that next leap.’’TIP-INSHeat: Dragic, who played well despite struggling with a foot injury much of training camp, was upset with his team’s hustle. ``We talked and thought we did not play hard enough,’’ Dragic said. ``This is what we need to correct.’’Magic: The Magic held a moment of silence prior to tipoff to honour franchise co-founder Jimmy Hewitt. He died last month at the age of 79. Hewitt, along with Pat Williams, helped bring the NBA in the 1989-90 season.UP NEXTHeat: Hosts New Orleans on Friday.Magic: At Washington on Saturday.John Denton, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-119 on Wednesday night, overcoming a huge game by Ja Morant.Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his career-high 44 points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half.While the game tipped off the Grizzlies 20th season in Memphis, things were toned down from the normal baptism of a new campaign. FedExForum was void of any fans, leaving any crowd noise to recorded reactions.LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for San Antonio, while Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson had 16 each, part of seven Spurs finishing in double figures.Dillon Brooks scored 16 for the Grizzlies, while Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 13 rebounds.The Spurs, who fell behind early as Memphis was connecting on 3-pointers, clamped down on defence in the second quarter. The stingy defence and much better shooting by the Spurs helped San Antonio to a 66-53 lead at the break.TIP-INSSpurs: Fourth-year G Derrick White was out recovering from left toe surgery. …Wore their City Edition jerseys with the fiesta colours – teal, pink and orange – across the chest and down the side of the shorts. … G Patty Mills connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, moving him ahead of Allen Iverson for 99th on the all-time made 3-pointer list with 1,060.Grizzlies: Are 9-17 in home openers, and had won six of their last eight entering the game. …Memphis remained without F Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery) and swingman Justise Winslow (left hip displacement). … Valanciunas reached 1,000 career rebounds in the third quarter.UP NEXTSpurs: San Antonio has its home opener Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.Grizzlies: Face the Atlanta Hawks in a Saturday matinee before heading out on its first road trip of the season – three games against Eastern Conference opponents.Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers have gone more than a year without losing in Philadelphia, a stretch that included a coaching change, a roster revamp, and a pandemic hiatus.The constant? Joel Embiid simply dominant down the stretch.Embiid scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-107 win over Washington on Wednesday night and spoil Russell Westbrook’s triple-double Wizards’ debut.The Sixers haven’t lost at home since Dec. 20, 2019.Westbrook and Bradley Beal were fantastic in spurts in the opening-night backcourt pairing that nearly handed 76ers coach Doc Rivers a loss in his Philadelphia debut. Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to wow the Wizards after being acquired in the big deal that sent former cornerstone John Wall to the Houston Rockets. Beal, a two-time All-Star who was second in the league in scoring last season, had 31 points.“Not good enough. I’m kind of disappointed in myself,” Westbrook said. “There were plays where I could have had a better game.”Embiid, sensational in the fourth, and Shake Milton, who scored 19 points off the bench, were the go-to scorers late, and Ben Simmons sealed the win with a monster dunk in the waning moments. Simmons had 16 points — one less than Embiid scored in the fourth.“He’s the focal point. The ball is going to Embiid on every single play,” Beal said. “He’s a hassle down there.”Embiid was nearly unstoppable in the post in the fourth, getting the ball on five straight possessions at one point and turning them into buckets that wiped out a 10-point deficit. His driving layup with 1:09 left put the Sixers up 105-103, and he finished 10 of 17 from the floor.“I don’t think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year,” Embiid said.The Sixers made their major change on the bench, hiring Rivers to replace Brett Brown and wake up a team that was swept out of the first round of the playoffs last year. Rivers has to find a way to make the Embiid-Simmons pairing work — two All-Stars who have yet to get the most of their prodigious talents and have frustrated fans with their flaws.Simmons showed an early willingness to try and fix his — making shots from beyond 15 feet.Simmons was encouraged by new teammate Dwight Howard, who won a ring last season with the Lakers, to stick around postgame and work on his shooting. Both players stayed on the court and Howard waved toward the stands — mostly security guards and team employees — to get louder during a shooting drill. Simmons was the subject of trade rumours, though new head decision maker Daryl Morey said the guard was not on the trading block.“Dwight’s been pushing me to get better. He wants me to be great,” Simmons said. “I really appreciate that. It makes you want to work.”TIP-INSWizards: Israeli teen Deni Avdija scored seven points in his NBA debut for the Wizards. The 19-year-old was the ninth overall pick in the draft and had played for the Tel Aviv Maccabi club in Israel’s Premier League. “I know he’s only 19 years old but he plays with a passion, plays with a determination that I like,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Beal and Westbrook each had six turnovers and Washington had 20 overall.76ers: The 76ers bench largely outplayed the starters. Howard had 10 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz scored 11 points and first-round pick Tyrese Maxey was a burst of energy early and had six points.SIR CHARLES PREDICTSTNT analyst Charles Barkley played with Brooks and roomed with him, too, when they played for the 76ers. Barkley put some pressure on his old teammate when he predicted the Wizards would make the playoffs.“I’ll tell you what, he’s guaranteed a lot and very rarely it comes through,” Brooks said. “My job is to take care of my former roommate and pay him back. ... Hopefully, we can have a good year and make the playoffs. I like our chances.”Brooks is entering the final season of his five-year, $35 million contract.THAT’S ENTERTAINMENTThe 76ers had drummers, the cheer team held signs that read “Make Some Noise,” a DJ blasted music and the mascot Franklin roasted the Wizards with humorous signs to liven up an empty Wells Fargo Center.UP NEXTWizards: Home opener Saturday against Orlando.76ers: Saturday at New York.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener.“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in that position,” said Tatum, who scored 30 points. “If it goes down or not, that’s what I work so hard for. You just want to be in that moment.”Jaylen Brown scored 33 for Boston, which entered the fourth quarter leading by 17 points. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down.“I think aside from the ball going in the basket, I’m not sure we could have defended Tatum much better than we did," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I thought Giannis did a great job individually, great contest. Credit to Tatum, he banked in a 3 at the end of the clock.”The ensuing inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. The two-time reigning NBA MVP made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.“I love that he’s there, game on the line, opening night, going to the free throw line," Budenholzer said. "Of course, we’d love to win. ... But there’s so many good things happening, including Giannis going to the free-throw line with the game on the line. You can’t duplicate that in practice. He’s just going to get better and better as we go forward.”Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton had 27 points and 14 rebounds and big off-season acquisition Jrue Holiday scored 25 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons but didn’t make it out of the Eastern Conference finals.Milwaukee led by nine points, 48-39, midway through the second quarter before Boston rolled off 10 straight points and 19 of the next 23. Boston led 101-84 after three, but Antetokounmpo outscored the Celtics 10-2 over a two-minute span midway through the fourth to cut a 10-point Celtics lead to 109-107.“We took a good hit and kept ticking," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.TOMMY POINTThe Celtics observed a moment of silence for Tommy Heinsohn before the game and played a tribute video at the first break for the player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for more than 60 years and all 17 of its NBA titles.Heinsohn, who died last month at the age of 86, won eight championships in nine years as a Celtics player from 1956-65. He won three more titles as a coach and was the fourth person inducted in the basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.The Celtics lowered eight of their championship banners courtside, picking the ones they deemed to have special meaning to Heinsohn.TIP-INSBucks: During the game, the Bucks exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Donte DiVincenzo for the 2021-22 season. DiVincenzo had 15 points and five assists.Celtics: Newcomers Jeff Teague scored 19 points in 25 minutes, and Tristan Thompson had 12 points and eight rebounds.UP NEXTBucks: Host Golden State on Friday in the second of five scheduled NBA games on Christmas.Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas at 5 p.m. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first regular-season game in Boston since leaving the Celtics.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — LaMelo Ball summed up his NBA debut in one word.“Disappointing,” he said.And forgettable.The hyped Hornets rookie guard didn't score in his first game for Charlotte and Cleveland pulled away in the first half and held on for a 121-114 victory Wednesday night in the Cavaliers' first home regular-season game in nearly 300 days.Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cavs overcame a scorching shooting performance by Charlotte's Terry Rozier, a Cleveland native who finished with a career-high 10 3-pointers and 42 points.Beyond Ball's rough night — he missed all five shots and didn't play in the fourth quarte — Charlotte also suffered a major injury as centre Cody Zeller broke his left hand.“Cody is obviously going to miss some time and we need other guys to step up,” Hornets coach James Boorego said.One of those would be Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft who has revived interest and hope in Charlotte. But Ball's first performance didn't go as he hoped. He missed all three 3-pointers and had three turnovers in 16 minutes.“I was just having an off night,” said Ball, whose postgame Zoom interview was interrupted by someone who hacked into the feed.“I told him just to forget this one,” said Hornets guard Gordon Hayward, who scored 28 points in his debut with Charlotte. “There is going to be so many nights where he is playing his game and playing really well. So I said don’t worry about this one at all. We all know the type of player that you are."Upset by their exclusion from the NBA's “bubble” in Orlando, the Cavs made the most of getting back on their home floor for the first time in the regular season since March 8.Andre Drummond added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Larry Nance had 13 and 13 for Cleveland, which played without star forward Kevin Love. He's out with a strained right calf.Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was mostly pleased with his team's performance but said there was plenty to clean up.The biggest thing was just playing again.“It's everything you remember it to be,” said Bickerstaff, who had the Cavs playing their best ball last season when the pandemic stopped everything. “The spirit was like we never stopped.”Rozier scored 36 points — 24 on 3s — in the second half to keep the Hornets within striking distance. They got within five in the final minute, but Sexton made three free throws to close it for the Cavs, who led by 18 with 3:32 left.Rozier has scored 107 points in his last three games in Cleveland.“I'm going to do what I do at the crib,” he said.Cleveland took control with a 41-point second quarter, which featured a 21-4 spurt to close the half and included a two-handed slam dunk by rookie Isaac Okoro, who started. The Cavs shot 17 of 23 (74%) in the second quarter.TIP-INSHornets: Hayward is playing with a fractured pinkie finger on his right shooting hand. ... It's not clear when Zeller got hurt. ... Ball went 0 for 3 on 3-pointers. ... This debut went better than Hayward's previous one in Cleveland. He broke his left leg in his first game with Boston here in 2017.Cavaliers: Bickerstaff is “hopeful” that Love will return on the weekend. ... Rookie Dylan Windler injured his left wrist on hard fall in the third quarter. X-rays were negative. ... Okoro had 11 points and five assists in 33 minutes. ... Ahead of the opener, the team picked up contract options on Sexton, Garland, Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.UP NEXTHornets: Hayward and Ball make their home debuts on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.Cavaliers: Drummond faces his former team for the first time since he was traded to Cleveland with a visit to Detroit on Saturday. He was a two-time All-Star in eight seasons with the Pistons.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit and beat the relocated Toronto Raptors 113-99 on Wednesday night.Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help deliver new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the opener for both teams.Because of the current Canadian restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors are scheduled to play their first 17 “home” games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. The second half of the NBA’s schedule will be released later.Lowry hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, and when Siakam made consecutive 3-pointers, the Raptors opened their largest lead of the game at 11 points.Redick hit a couple 3s late in the second period, but the Pelicans went into the break trailing 57-50.Early in the second half, Lonzo Ball and Bledsoe hit 3-pointers in a 9-0 run. Then, Ball and Ingram did all the scoring for the Pelicans on a 10-2 run that finished the third quarter and gave the Pelicans an 88-79 lead.TIP-INSPelicans: Williamson, who averaged only 27.8 minutes over 24 games in an injury-filled rookie season, went to the bench with three fouls with 8:10 left in the first half. He did play 30 minutes. ... New Orleans shot 52.5% in the game.Raptors: The loss ended Toronto’s seven-game win streak in season openers. ... It was Lowry’s ninth straight opening-day start for the Raptors. ... The Raptors have seven undrafted players on their season-opening roster.UP NEXTPelicans: At Miami on Friday. Coach Stan Van Gundy is 21-14 against the first of the four teams he has coached.Raptors: At San Antonio on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press