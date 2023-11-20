Top Plays from Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Chet Holmgren had a career night and a game-tying buzzer-beater vs. the Golden State Warriors as the Oklahoma City Thunder snatched a 130-123 overtime win at the Chase Center last night. The rookie scored a career-high 36 points and hit a ...
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
British driver Lando Norris was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he crashed out on the third lap at 180mph.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
Smoltz hadn’t finished better than T-54 in three prior appearances at the first stage of PGA Tour Champions Q-School.
Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in beating Detroit 142-113 on Sunday, handing the struggling Pistons their 11th consecutive loss. Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44. Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39).