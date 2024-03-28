Top Plays from Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.
Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It was Green's fourth ejection of the season and the first since his 16-game suspension by the NBA for his history of misconduct and after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game. With 8:24 remaining in the first quarter against the Magic, Green argued with referee Ron Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were still largely in the dark a day after it was confirmed that the NBA was investigating backup centre Jontay Porter for gambling irregularities. "I was just praying for him," said small forward Bruce Brown on Tuesday after Raptors practice. "Obviously, you don't want to see somebody go through something like that. "But other than that, I mean, I don't know what's going on. I don't want to comment too much, but I don't know." Centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C.,
The Chiefs will take part in the very first new-look NFL kickoff. Here is how it will look starting next season.
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively. "It's just cap related," coach Rick Tocchet said after practice Wednesday. "We get some cap relief, that's all it is." The 28-year-old netminder has been considered week to week since being sidelined with a lower-body injury midway through Vancouver's 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9. That injury designation hasn't changed, Tocchet said. Demko boasts a 34-18-
This month of March has been electrifying with brilliant basketball on both sides of the border. On some sites, more tickets for the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament have been sold than the men's tournament. As a fan of women's college basketball, it's been thrilling to watch six hours a day of games that seem to be tight and so fiercely competitive. As we see women's sports grow in Canada and around the world, an important part of the sports landscape is journalism. If we want accounta
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
A pair of caddies are taking their talents to the Saudi-backed league.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took just four questions Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs head coach still got a lot off his chest. A steaming Keefe ripped Toronto's "immature" performance over the final two periods of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils that followed a dominant start. The Leafs led 25-10 on the shot clock after 20 minutes, but trailed 2-1 against one of the NHL's most dangerous teams off the rush. With the home side's structure in tatters coming out of the intermission, the Devils capita
Will four QBs be taken in the top four picks for the first time ever in NFL draft history? Our latest 2024 NFL mock draft says yes, thanks to a trade.
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
ABC just announced the men who will be competing for Jenn Tran, the newest star of 'The Bachelorette.' Find their jobs, Instagrams, hometowns, and more here.
The Iowa Hawkeyes star is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 15
Where does your MLB team rank ahead of Opening Day? USA TODAY Sports breaks down all 30.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
The 6-foot-9 senior is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
One month from the 2024 NFL Draft, here's where each team stands based on their odds to win Super Bowl 2025.
So much of the focus of the racist attacks on the Utah women's basketball team was on the fact they happened in the state of Idaho. That's a mistake.
Mercedes are 71 points behind Red Bull after just three races.