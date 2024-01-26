Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls

Associated Press

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now with a team in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced over the past four days.