Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
Like many NBA fans and media, James isn't happy with the increased number of 3s being taken.
LeBron James missed the last two games with a sore foot and had been away from the team.
LeBron James, after going a combined 0-of-20 from behind the arc across five games, finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday night.
LeBron has scored a combined 22 points in his past two games.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.
The Chargers will be a wild-card team in the AFC bracket.
Ohtani is married to a former professional basketball player. This is going to be one athletic kid.
Brown getting fired brought back painful memories for Malone, who was fired by the Kings in 2015.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Ward entered the game tied with former Houston QB Case Keenum and now has 158 passing TDs.
Ovechkin is 27 goals away from breaking Gretzky's all-time NHL record.
The architect for the Athletics' move to Las Vegas is not sticking around for Las Vegas.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
The NBA had a very good Christmas, at least by recent standards.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.