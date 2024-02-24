Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Mark Cuban’s new MasterClass dishes on what it’s like to be the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and why he won’t run for president.
Kyle Lowry got six stitches in his gashed forehead in the pattern of a “7,” matching his 76ers uniform number during the North Philadelphia native's debut for his new team. “I'll go out there and do my job,” Lowry said, wearing a " 20th & Lehigh " sweatshirt, after the Sixers lost 110-96.
Jordan and Chelios became close friends when the NBA and NHL stars both played in Chicago throughout the 1990s
There are still two months left in the NBA regular season, but it's not too early to start talking about the top names hitting the free agent market.
Woods had a gallery of people following his round alongside longtime mini-tour professional Olin Browne Jr.
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — MLB's new uniform reveal hasn't gone very well. Now some of the rampant criticism has moved below the belt. Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. “I kno
During her show in Sydney, Australia, Taylor Swift sang “That’s my man,” and pointed at Travis Kelce. It was one of many sweet moments between the couple.
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. The move comes after Ruzicka posted to social media a video of a himself with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced Friday that Ruzicka was going on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment at this time. Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. He has only been with the Coyot
CALGARY — A host-province rookie versus a decorated curler in her national women's curling championship swan song gives Friday's playoff game between them a sense of occasion. Edmonton skip Selena Sturmay facing six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Jennifer Jones injects buzz into a non-elimination game at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, but one with stakes nonetheless. Three of Alberta's four women made their Hearts debut in Calgary, yet topped Pool A with a 7-1 record Thursday. The
Alex Verdugo told The Record and NorthJersey.com how he feels about Jonathan Papelbon's scorching comments about him.
The Spaniard hopes to force his way into Europe’s plans for the 2025 edition
With premier free agents still available, baseball's silly season will run up against March. But it's never too soon to assess who scored best.
Before NFL free agency begins, a host of big-name players could be sent packing by their current teams. Keep an eye on these 17 veterans.
Albert Breer said "the bones of a trade (for Justin Fields) could be in place next week" at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I'm a neurologist, and had I known, I would have never played football as a kid."
The 40-yard dash is routinely the signature event at every NFL scouting combine. These are the fastest times.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored again to continue his sizzling surge, Max Domi had two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto. Martin Jones had 23 saves. Matthews stretched his goal streak to five games with 10 goals and 13 points over that stretch. On Wednesday at Arizona, Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50
Jalen Brunson was heckled by his own father during the NBA 3-point contest, and called him a bum. Brunson was eliminated in the 1st round.
TORONTO — Scottie Barnes had a double-double to power the Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 121-93 on Thursday to snap Toronto's three-game losing skid. Barnes finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as Toronto (20-36) tries to slip into the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. Gary Trent Jr. led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers. Immanuel Quickley had 24 points and six rebounds, sinking five three-pointers. Quickley has made a three-pointer in 27 consecut
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens doesn't pull any punches when it comes to explaining why you shouldn't draft a pitcher in the early rounds.