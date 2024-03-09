Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a 35+ point triple-double in four straight games as his side outlasted the Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday.
The Division 2 boys high school hockey championships were played in Yarmouth, N.S., last weekend but not every team that qualified for the tournament got to play in the event.The Inverness Education Centre Rebels and Richmond Academy Hurricanes could not make it from Cape Breton to Yarmouth due to travel restrictions brought on by a storm that moved through their area late last week, closing schools."He's very disappointed," said Ray Poirier, who's son Joseph played for the Richmond team this se
The Vegas Golden Knights were ultra-aggressive before the NHL trade deadline as they seek to defend their Stanley Cup title.
The golf conversation continues to be dominated by the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rift.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
Sampson was a magnificent Shire horse from the mid-1800s whose incredible size and strength made him a legend in his own time. A true colossus, he dwarfed even the largest of draft horses.
Travis Kelce has brought his squad abroad to support Taylor Swift as she wraps her Eras Tour shows in Singapore. The Super Bowl champ, 34, was joined Thursday by at least one pal in the city-state — the Grammy winner’s only stop in Southeast Asia— Entertainment Tonight reports. Harry Clark, a close friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, shared a view of Singapore’s skyline to his ...
The Lakers star was front row as the USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Sun Devils on Thursday in Los Angeles
Maggie Mitani was a brand new member of the University of Windsor women's hockey team when, in February 2023, she felt a slight lump on her neck.She wasn't worried and initially brushed off getting it checked out. But with her teammates' insistence that she go to the doctor, Mitani's lump was eventually diagnosed as thyroid cancer."I was sitting in my dressing room and ... I felt like a little ball [on my neck] ... We're all kind of like, whatever, doesn't matter," she told CBC News."A few days
The 80-year-old Marko faces a Red Bull investigation following the probe into team principal Christian Horner.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hovered in the paint before taking flight, elevating so high that he hit his head on the rim as he completed a buzzer-beating block to seal a win over the Indiana Pacers.
Matt Rempe was walking down the street in New York last week. A car pulled up alongside the hulking Rangers rookie. Down rolled the windows. "What's going on?" he thought to himself. Then the chanting started. "They're like, 'Rempe! Rempe!'" he added with a grin. "I'm like, 'Hey!' "Pretty cool." A six-foot-seven forward turning heads across hockey, Rempe has experienced plenty of similar moments eight games into his NHL career — mostly because of his fists. The Calgary native dropped the gloves
TORONTO — Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media. The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. "I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues," Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby has seen a lot during his nearly two decades in the NHL. Championships. Scoring titles. MVPs. Not since his rookie season 18 years ago, however, has the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain seen this: his team likely relegated to spoiler as it plays out the string, the familiar faces he's relied on for so long disappearing one by one. “It's a new experience for sure,” Crosby said Thursday night after a lifeless 6-0 home loss to Washington. As Crosby spoke, Jake Gu
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills released five players, including ones acquired in what proved to be a franchise-altering 2017 draft-day trade for the Chiefs.