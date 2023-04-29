Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/28/2023
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
"I am grateful to the Court, to the Judge, to my legal team and to my valiant agent who is my strength and my shield," she said in a post-verdict statement
Here are five takeaways after Memphis extended the series, sending everybody flying back to L.A. for Game 6 on Friday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 31 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes who were serving time in home confinement, the White House announced Friday. Many would have gotten a lower sentence if they were charged today with the same offense because of changes in the laws. A commuted sentence means they'll spend less time in home confinement. The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions across 20 different agencies meant to impr
BURNABY, B.C. — A senior from Burnaby, B.C., was scammed out of more than $7.5 million dollars in a cryptocurrency ruse, prompting the latest warning from police about cryptocurrency-based fraud schemes. Police say the elaborate con lasted several months and included the victim being scammed out of money both in the original fraud and then by someone claiming they could help get her money back. An RCMP statement says the victim told police she received a Mandarin language text message in the Spr
LionsgateThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:The Jury Duty phenomenon.Are you there, God? It’s me, Kevin.The Little Mermaid is so cursed.Patti LuPone for president.Let’s pretend The Flash isn’t happening.Are You There God? It’s Me, Kevin.For the last 30 minutes, I cried. I didn’t know I was crying. I didn’t feel upset or extremely moved. Bu
The Raptors have reportedly cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, notably approaching WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, among others.
Canada has brought its Online Streaming Act into law after years of heated debate. The key impact of Bill C-11 is that streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ will now be regulated by similar laws to those overseeing the country’s networks. In practice, the streaming services are now required to “contribute to the […]
Dunne tells PEOPLE she "cried" after learning she'd become one of the first female college athlete to be featured in print for the iconic spread
Officials made a crucial error that cost the Kings dearly in their Game 5 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
Stephen Curry made time for a special moment with his daughters amid a big win for the Golden State Warriors
Tennis has always loved a teenage wunderkind, from Jennifer Capriati in the 1990s to Emma Raducanu in the 2020s. But stunning early success can store up problems down the track, as the former Canadian prodigy Eugenie Bouchard is well-placed to confirm.
Giannis Antetokounmpo took issue with a question asking if the Bucks' season was a failure after the No. 1 seed was eliminated in the first round.
Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. T
Kevin Durant has been with Nike since 2007.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.