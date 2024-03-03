Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Wildcats started the season a program-best 12-1, including a win at Duke, and were receiving votes in the AP poll.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR on Saturday displayed a clearly altered glove that Joey Logano wore in qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where aerodynamic-deflecting alterations were so obvious it looked as if he was wearing part of an amphibious costume. The black glove for Logano's left hand had webbing made of an unspecified material in between every finger. The theory is that Logano, who qualified second at Atlanta last weekend, had the glove altered in order to place his hand out his window as
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama outplaying Chet Holmgren.
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final on Friday. Also, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set.
TORONTO — Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty had his deal with the Toronto Raptors converted to a standard NBA contract on Friday. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The six-foot-four Freeman-Liberty has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Raptors 905 this season, Toronto's G League affiliate. He's averaged a team-high 24 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point ran
Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild
TORONTO (AP) — Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night’s loss to Golden State. Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. A first-time All-Star this season, the 6-foot-7 forward came into Friday’s game averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for tr
There was some confusion, but referee Marc Goddard remained in control as he called off the UFC Fight Night 238 main event.
TORONTO — Hundreds of fans waited by the tunnel, waving Golden State Warriors jerseys to be signed by Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. More held up cellphones, trying to get a photo of their basketball heroes. If it wasn't for the Toronto Raptors logo at centre court, Scotiabank Arena could have passed for San Francisco's Chase Center. Curry had 25 points on seven three-pointers to lead Golden State past the Raptors 120-105 on Friday as Toronto all-star Scottie Barnes left the game early with a b
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
Javelinas, which are most active at night, dug up big swaths of grass at this scenic golf course.
The four-time NBA champion sees big things ahead for the "face of the franchise" in Toronto.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also addressed a ruling by a judge requiring him to take a paternity test in case regarding him being the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and