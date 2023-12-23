Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

Earlier this month, Swift acknowledged that her football game appearances might be annoying “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday. Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:5
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a season-high eight 3 points and had 30 points and seven assists, outdueling Jordan Poole in the Washington guard's return to Chase Center, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Wizards 129-118 on Friday night. Poole, traded to the nation's capital on draft day for Chris Paul, made the first basket of the game following a video tribute with highlights on the big screen and finished with 25 points on 7-for-21 shooting but just 3 of 12 on 3s. Curry and Pool
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with his game-winner and Isaac H
The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
The Sacramento Kings bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics with a resounding win over the Phoenix Suns.
Russell Westbrook received a standing ovation in Oklahoma City in Clippers vs. Thunder game on Thursday night.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says
Heat guard Tyler Herro has picked up right where he left off before missing more than a month of games because of a sprained ankle.
Here’s to a 2024 where the only drama is on the course and not off it.
It’s been a rough season for some Chiefs wide receivers, which fans took note of in response to the team’s social-media post.
The historic UFC 300 lineup has its first trio of fights as UFC CEO Dana White rolled out some matchups on Thursday.