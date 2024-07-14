Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets,07/14/2024
Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets,07/14/2024
"I'm like, 'just give me what Kawhi got. Y'all view us the same. We came here together, we want to finish this s*** together. I'll take what Kawhi got.'"
Porter reached a plea deal in January and has since played basketball in Greece. He's back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
In today's edition: Candidates to replace Gregg Berhalter, England and Colombia advance, MLB draft preview, and more.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
The tennis legend and her sister also had something to say about ESPN's Pat McAfee.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
After firing Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer will immediately begin the search for a new USMNT head coach. Here are 18 candidates who should be considered — long shots or not.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.