Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
She first retired due to injuries in 2001 – before many of her current competitors were even born. Now she’s teaching everyone a masterclass in perseverance.
Purdue great Zach Edey has done some things. But only two other players in the past 50 years did what the 7-4 Boilermaker did in March Madness.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA on Saturday "decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled" because North Korea couldn't come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” it added, which suggested North Korea will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea h
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
TORONTO — Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were front and centre on the marquee heading into Saturday. Two superstars redefining their sport poised for a mouth-watering matchup. A couple of Toronto's depth players took centre stage instead. Bobby McMann scored twice as part of a three-point night and Pontus Holmberg had two goals of his own as the Maple Leafs built a big lead before some nervy moments late on the way to topping Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers 6-3. "Team effort," said McMann,
Despite the pablum about unifying the game, many Tour members are disincentivized to see that happen.
Kansas started the season ranked No. 1 but was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. What went wrong for the Jayhawks.
Katie Boulter reaches the last 16 at the Miami Open for the first time with a 6-2 6-3 win over Haddad Maia.
Jake Paul wants to test Mike Tyson's power.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Rachel Homan's season has been noteworthy for win streaks, dominant play and a surge to the top position in world rankings. A 9-7 semifinal win over South Korea's Eunji Gim on Saturday has set her up for a potential high point of an already sterling campaign — and on home ice to boot. Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes will play defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland for gold on Sunday at the world women's curling championshi
Sunday's final round at the Valspar saw a pair of pros do the unthinkable, both good and bad.
British runner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the legendary Barkley Marathons on Friday.
All the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
With just three more friendlies before the Euros, it was a far from ideal result for Scotland against the Netherlands. There was an ominous result for opening game opponents Germany - they eased to a friendly victory over tournament favourites France 2-0. Steve Clarke will have to be wary of a fast start from the host nation, with 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scoring after just seven seconds for Germany.
FRISCO, Texas — Canada is headed to Copa America and a marquee matchup with World Cup champion Argentina. But it took a while to get there with a well-organized Trinidad and Tobago hard to pierce in a CONCACAF Nations League play-in match Saturday. Second-half goals by Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg earned Canada a 2-0 win — and a trip to the South American championship as one of six CONCACAF guest teams. The 96th-ranked Soca Warriors defended resolutely and in numbers as No. 50 Canada came on
Top three American men Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz are all out at the Miami Open
There's some love for a couple Anaheim players on Sunday's Yahoo NHL DFS schedule.