Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty