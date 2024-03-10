Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
It started on TikTok and it's now an open revolt online that's setting NBA discourse on fire with younger fans claiming they've been deceived about basketball in the 90s. TikTok user @esquiresports showcased plays from the 1991 NBA Finals, featuring ...
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the
The NBA fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday, two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, the so-called money sign that he directed toward Foster.
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama. Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bo
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
Anthony Joshua delivers the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
Duke fans threw things at North Carolina players, who by their own admission were "talking crazy" after their ACC-sealing victory at Cameron Indoor.
In Hokkaido, Japan, a skier found himself falling into a hole. The New Zealand native’s GoPro captured him struggling to climb back up a gushing waterfall.
The 18-year-old piloted his Ferrari into the points as a last-minute replacement for Carlos Sainz.
Francis Ngannou said he "didn't feel" the punch from Anthony Joshua that knocked him out in the second round of their heavyweight fight.
Sunday could be historic.
BROSSARD, Que. — Kent Hughes searched for months to break up his team’s unusual three-goalie logjam. As the trade deadline neared, that opportunity finally opened up. The Montreal Canadiens general manager sent goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in his only trade on NHL deadline day. "We had been talking with teams for months,” Hughes said Friday at CN Sports Complex, the Canadiens’ practice facility. “But it's really this week that we re
A fire has partially destroyed a northern Saskatchewan community's only hockey arena, according to locals.The fire burned a hockey arena with canvas roofing in the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation of Southend — a community that's about 222 kilometres north of La Ronge and accessible only by gravel road, according to their website.Kevin Morin, the Southend band councillor, estimates the fire happened early on Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 a.m."It's unusable now, and I've been getting calls from p
Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin and Brad Treliving of the Toronto Maple Leafs assess where their teams stand following the NHL trade deadline. (March 8, 2024)