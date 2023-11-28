Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Canadian Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — There’s no nickname yet for Buffalo’s latest last-minute collapse. For a growing number of Bills fans, it’s one too many to occur under Sean McDermott. Whether fair or not, frustration has set in among those who turned to social media, ready to turn the page on the seventh-year coach following a 37-34 overtime loss against the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It was an outing in which the Bills squandered a 10-point half-time lead, surrendered a tying 59-yard