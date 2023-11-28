Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
Chiefs fans — and fans of Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship — had plenty to say on social media about the tight end's intensity
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith pushed back on Tom Brady’s recent comments about seeing “a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL.”
Toronto will try to get Mitch Marner going with a move to John Tavares' line as the former trudges through one of the tougher stretches of his career.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
On the same night the Hornets welcomed Terry Rozier and PJ Washington back into the lineup, Charlotte’s star point guard exited in the 130-117 loss to the Magic.
A loss sent Ohio State tumbling out of the top five of this week's college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133. Georgia and Michigan stayed first and second.
Zay Flowers is going to need a better TD celebration next time.
Here are five players to keep track of the waiver wire for as you look to add to your roster in the final weeks of the fantasy season.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
Graeme McDowell has been handed a LIV lifeline by Brooks Koepka with the Irishman set to be announced as a new member of the Smash team in the breakaway league.
Diontae Johnson had a "heated argument" with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Steelers' locker room after team's loss to the Browns, ESPN reported.
The result in the Ohio State-Michigan game had big implications in the US LBM Coaches Poll with the Wolverines moving up and the Buckeyes tumbling
There's one week left in the college football regular season and there's still drama about who will be in the playoff. A look at all the scenarios.
Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday
Things got crazy between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers on Monday, and the Tkachuk brothers were, predictably, right in the thick of it.
The fifth week of the 2023-24 season is in the books and we have a fresh batch of power rankings. The Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns stand out as the biggest winners of the week. Both went 4-0 and extended their active winning streaks to 7 games ...
Video shows Buffalo's Jordan Phillips getting into the face of a spectator and Shaq Lawson pushing the fan during Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — There’s no nickname yet for Buffalo’s latest last-minute collapse. For a growing number of Bills fans, it’s one too many to occur under Sean McDermott. Whether fair or not, frustration has set in among those who turned to social media, ready to turn the page on the seventh-year coach following a 37-34 overtime loss against the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It was an outing in which the Bills squandered a 10-point half-time lead, surrendered a tying 59-yard
The actress attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend wearing a black and pink dress with co-ordinating leggings, boots and sunglasses.