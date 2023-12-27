Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
“Still have hope but at this point it’s irrational hope.”
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite — at least from the outside. And it suits the group just fine. "We're not really focusing on that," said Celebrini, a 17-year-old centre from Vancouver expected to go No. 1 at June's NHL draft. "That's ju
The "Anti-Hero" singer joined the Kelce after the tight end's team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
Luka Doncic capped Christmas by putting on a show in Phoenix, while Steve Kerr went on one of the best rants of the year after the Warriors' loss.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
“I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker,” the tennis pro teased
The old phrase "what a difference a year" makes certainly applies to a good number of pro golfers.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
Aljamain Sterling thought UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was supposed to be this big draw or something.
The Chiefs’ downfall against the Raiders happened because they allowed the Raiders two defensive touchdowns in seven seconds.
Social media was buzzing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s Christmas pregame outfit. “Taylor must have dressed him lol,” said one fan.
Postgame quotes from the podium and locker room after Miami beat Dallas 22-20
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Professional hot take performance-artist Skip Bayless, who for years has been going after LeBron James, has set his sights on a new ratings booster: Taylor Swift. Yesterday, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were being beaten by the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, the Fox Sports talking head found time to tweet about …
The numbers that Atlanta guard Trae Young are putting up are historic: 28.3 points and 11.2 assists per game entering Tuesday. Keep that up for an entire season, and he'll do something that only Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald and James Harden have accomplished. Stats like those typically get a player at least mentioned in an MVP conversation. With Young, it might not even be a guarantee that he'll be in the All-Star conversation. The Hawks open their post-Christmas schedule at Chicago on Tuesda
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl and Brock Glenn will start against Georgia on Saturday, the Seminoles said Monday. Rodemaker participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles (13-0) arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas night to begin final preparations for the matchup with Georgia (12-1) and Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke of Glenn's looming start after getting off the plane.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.