Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Meghan Markle was pictured enjoying a lavish ski trip with her friends and children, Archie and Lilibet in new photos. See images.
Ayesha Curry announced she is expecting her fourth child. Ayesha and Steph Curry shared the news on the first cover of her skincare line's magazine.
The Masters champ amassed $48 million playing in the plain old PGA.
Sharlene Mawdsley is disqualified after qualifying for the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships as the Ireland's team appeal is rejected.
Braden Fiske of Florida State wowed with his speed and got the Chiefs’ star quarterback to joke about it.
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
The seven-time world champion led a surprise Mercedes one-two under the lights of the Sakhir Circuit on the opening day.
Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points prob
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
The Australian – driving for the newly rebranded RB team – saw off Lando Norris by just 0.032 seconds, with Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren.
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials." Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game. Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to officials in the past, he replied: "Not goin
TORONTO — Mitch Marner made one of his signature moves to give the Maple Leafs an early lead. With his team down another defenceman, its most versatile player also stepped in on the back end. Marner provided a highlight-reel assist to set up Matthew Knies before assuming a blue-line role after Mark Giordano suffered a head injury as Toronto topped Arizona 4-2 on Thursday to hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss. "We needed him," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Marner. "Good that Mitch
Daniel Cormier had a feeling Nate Diaz would get mad at him for being critical of this stage of his career – and he was right.
The 4-year-old was hit by a car driven by a valet at the Opal Sands Resort in Florida on Sunday
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
Javelinas, which are most active at night, dug up big swaths of grass at this scenic golf course.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Anthony Mantha has been traded before, just not like this. Three years ago, he joined the Washington Capitals from the Detroit Red Wings in a surprise deal completed minutes before the deadline. He was in the first season of a new contract and didn't yet have a daughter. No one will be stunned if Mantha is moved this time, and he's one of several Washington players in that category ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Just close enough to the playoff race but coming off
TORONTO — Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty had his deal with the Toronto Raptors converted to a standard NBA contract on Friday. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The six-foot-four Freeman-Liberty has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Raptors 905 this season, Toronto's G League affiliate. He's averaged a team-high 24 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point ran