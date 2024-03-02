Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

The Canadian Press

Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points prob