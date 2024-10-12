Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers,10/11/2024
Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers,10/11/2024
The Clippers are working to “find the best situation” for P.J. Tucker, who will remain away from the team ahead of the season.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
With a 2-0 victory over the Padres, Shohei Ohtani and Co. are moving on to face the Mets.
The Padres won 93 games but couldn't quite surpass the Dodgers in the division or in the NLDS.
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Dan Devine to talk through some preseason NBA narratives and news, including the incredible roster of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Bronny James' place on the Lakers.
The NCAA is set to pay nearly $3 billion to former athletes as part of a settlement that received preliminary approval on Monday.
Week 6 has a lot of fantasy football narratives attached to it. Matt Harmon delves into the most important for each game.
This will mark the second week that Taylor has missed with the injury.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers a lineup suggestion for every game on the Week 6 slate!
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
Mixon has been out since Week 2 when he was injured by a hip-drop tackle.
Fry was down 0-2 against one of Detroit's best relievers when he delivered the swing that kept Cleveland's season alive.
The Dodgers are going with their $325 million man for a winner-take-all game.
Stellar pitching and some timely hitting helped the Yankees reach the 19th ALCS in franchise history.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The Guardians forced Game 5 against the Tigers on Saturday, while the Yankees advanced to the ALCS.
The Royals made significant strides in 2024 but must do more this winter to keep up in an increasingly competitive AL Central.
Of course, on the week of the craziest college football game slate ever, the pod is filled with its own craziness. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde preview key matchups for the week, pitching the most intriguing games to know. All while this is happening, Dellenger is forced to evade the the staff of the hotel that is hosting the SEC and Big Ten's mega important meeting. They additionally predict what will happen in Ohio State vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. Kansas State.
The Niners WR has recovered quickly since his shooting.
The NHL said a makeup date will be announced at a later time.