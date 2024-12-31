Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks,12/31/2024
Milwaukee dominated both sides of the ball to cap a 7-0 run in the NBA Cup.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
The Magic gave the Bucks their best shot while playing without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Ultimately, they didn't have enough firepower.
Franchise cornerstones Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have led the Bucks' surge toward stability after a rough 2-8 start.
Saturday's blowout was the most-watched non-playoff or New Year's Six game since 2020.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
Alabama finishes the season at 9-4, failing to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2007.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 18 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans could be in for a big Sunday, in more ways than one. DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, needs a little help from Patrick Mahomes.
With their contention window wide open, this winter should’ve been the time for Baltimore to make some significant moves to upgrade the roster.
Saturday in the SEC should be a great start to conference play.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.