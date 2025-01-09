Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls,01/08/2025
Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls,01/08/2025
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
Flowers injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over Cleveland.
It all started with a snub from a youth football coach that sparked a hunger in a then 7-year-old from South Florida.
Is Love really in jeopardy of sitting Sunday, or is this just subterfuge from the Packers ahead of a playoff game?
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot, I don't give a s***."
The Kings have announced that their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday night would be postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl will likely enter the national title game as the favorite.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman preview the College Football Playoff semifinals this week with Notre Dame vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State vs. Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.
The development of QB Caleb Williams will be a big factor in the decision. But the team will weigh a coach’s offensive background alongside the staff he brings in, the scheme he envisions and the culture he can build.
The Cowboys have Mike McCarthy under contract through Jan. 14.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North clinch, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season and Derrick Henry’s record-breaking 1,921 rushing yards. They celebrate Kyle’s 12.5-sack milestone and $250K bonus, discuss Mike Evans’ historic 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and debate wild-card matchups, including Bucs vs. Commanders. Plus, bold playoff predictions and standout Week 18 moments set the stage for an epic postseason.