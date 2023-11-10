Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers getting blown out by the Rockets in Houston.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes proved on Wednesday they can co-exist, but that hasn't always been the case this season.
Coby White recently spoke about taking charge from Zach LaVine and the team during the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors.
An MRI revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain for Heat guard Tyler Herro. What it means for Herro and the Heat ...
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 26 and the Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Three nights after Toronto rallied from 22 points down for a win at San Antonio, Siakam and Anunoby combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that broke a 73-all tie in the third quarter. Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games this season with Texan and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watching courtside with his wife, Brittany.
DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night. Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home. Jokic played the entire third quarter in an effort to help out a struggling bench unit. He also exerted energy trying to fend off Warriors big
The retired offensive guard built a life post-football in Bozeman, Montana with his wife and four sons
“(Cabrera) wants to play, he's learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life."
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a
The Maple Leafs defensive struggles on home ice continued on Wednesday night.
It's no secret the Blue Jays lacked some thump with the bats last year and will be looking to upgrade this winter.
Big Ten punishment for Michigan in its sign-stealing scandal is pending, but the expected suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh would not be enough. The No. 3-ranked Wolverines should be disqualified from selection to the College Football Playoff
Bodycam footage shows former NHL player Alex Galchenyuk threaten police officers and utter racial slurs during July arrest.
Nobody on our 30 greatest UFC fighters list can lay claim to retiring undefeated except for Khabib Nurmagomedov, which puts him at No. 5.
The Seattle Kraken forward appears to have avoided a serious long-term injury.
Connor McDavid's start to the season has been downright miserable. Sure, the points have been there — if you're a mere mortal NHL player — with two goals and eight assists in nine games. McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, however, are one of the league's biggest stories a month into the campaign. And not for a reason they're proud of. Edmonton owns a disastrous 2-8-1 record, good for 31st overall, and looks a far cry from the Stanley Cup contender many believed the Oilers would be in 2023-24. The goalte
The Bengals have some injury concerns regarding their top two receivers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had Miami's first 20-rebound triple-double in team history. Until he didn't. The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami's 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. That means Adebayo's final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Still a triple-double, the sixth of his regular-season career and seventh when including p
SEVILLE, Spain — Captain Heidi el Tabakh rolled the dice by going with youth over experience in Canada's opening singles match against Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The gamble paid off Wednesday as unheralded rookie Marina Stakusic delivered an emphatic 6-3, 6-1 upset win over Rebeka Masarova for the biggest victory of her young career. "I just tried to have great energy from the beginning and just show that I belong here," Stakusic said in an on-court interview. "I'm very happy with