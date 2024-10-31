Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the defending champions could be even better this season.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Opening Night featured star power and history. Dan Titus breaks down what fantasy hoops managers need to know, including an add to make.
The Timberwolves have undergone one of the most dramatic shifts this season with 50.5% of their shots coming from 3, second behind only Boston.
The 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Commanders, Chargers, Bills, Eagles and others want to help their QBs at the trade deadline. But maybe not the way you think.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin kicks things off with help from Daman Rangoola as the duo give their instant takeaways from Monday night's games, including the Los Angeles Lakers looking promising even in defeat, the Denver Nuggets looking concerning even in victory, Paolo Banchero dropping 50, hype for the Boston Celtics and some early concern over the Milwaukee Bucks and Daman's favorite nicknames for Victor Wembanyama. Later, Kevin is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore to discuss the drastic changes to the Timberwolves roster and lineup.
It’s still unclear when either Joel Embiid or Paul George will be ready to play for the 76ers this season.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 9 running back rankings.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Welcome to the definitive NBA Power Rankings. Let us get to evaluating the vibes.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Taylor Hendricks' right leg gave out on Monday night in an awful scene in Dallas.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.