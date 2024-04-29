Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The already short-handed Milwaukee Bucks took another hit with 5:01 to play in the first quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when forward Bobby Portis Jr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls on the same play. Portis and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard got locked up while battling for a rebound, which resulted in a brief shoving match and stoppage in play for a replay review. Portis and Nembhard were called for technical fouls for the initial shoves, and then officials as
Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)Indianapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -7.5; over/under is 220.5EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-1BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 121-118 in overtime in the last meeting. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, a
Tyrese Haliburton converts a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 04/28/2024
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 and the Indiana Pacers made a franchise playoff record 22 3-pointers as they pulled away late for a 126-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. The win gave the Pacers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Indiana has won three straight since losing the opener and can reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014 — with a win Tuesday at Milwaukee. Indiana is 7-2 this season again
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks,04/28/2024
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
One thing is clear from looking at our latest Quotes of the Week compilation: It was a very quotable few days for CBS’ programming. In the list below — which features our picks for TV’s most memorable sound bites of the past seven days — you’ll find no fewer than five CBS series represented, including Elsbeth, …
NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson says show cancellation is "huge loss for representation"
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,
Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.
The 2024 NFL draft allowed teams to fill holes on their rosters with young talent. These six teams still have significant gaps they need to address.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.
Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, a Montreal man, founded New Orleans. Luguentz Dort, a fellow Montrealer, finished New Orleans.
Post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby were drawn for next Saturday's race. See the full lineup and odds for each horse and position.
With the 2024 NFL draft complete, it's time to hand out grades. Which teams topped our ranking of the best team classes, and which fell to the back?