Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
And wore her underwear over fishnets.
Chet Holmgren had a career night and a game-tying buzzer-beater vs. the Golden State Warriors as the Oklahoma City Thunder snatched a 130-123 overtime win at the Chase Center last night. The rookie scored a career-high 36 points and hit a ...
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
British driver Lando Norris was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he crashed out on the third lap at 180mph.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Trashed every chance he got, the LVGP delivered for eventual winner Max Verstappen who was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in beating Detroit 142-113 on Sunday, handing the struggling Pistons their 11th consecutive loss. Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44. Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39).
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a historic pole position at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as Formula One tried to move on from a bruising 24 hours in Sin City.
Smoltz hadn’t finished better than T-54 in three prior appearances at the first stage of PGA Tour Champions Q-School.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed out of his No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model Stock Car on Saturday night in a good mood. He had finished eighth in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway after qualifying 26th in a 41-car field. But he was thirsty. “What’s in the cooler?” Earnhardt […]
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."