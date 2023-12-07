Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

A controversial late timeout call was the main talking point following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
How long does Kyle Lowry want to play? Does he want to retire as a member of the Raptors? Lowry discussed those questions and more when speaking to the media in Toronto on Wednesday.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
Promoter Eric Garcia's phone started ringing just seconds after Robelis Despaigne's wicked knockout. It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.
TORONTO — Before the Toronto Raptors season began, team president Masai Ujiri insisted that this version of the club would be unselfish. Forward Scottie Barnes thinks that Ujiri's prediction has been borne out over the first 20 games of the season, as the Raptors have hit new highs for team assists. Barnes said that's because Toronto's locker room is filled with unselfish players. "A lot of players that want to make that extra pass, play for your teammates," said Barnes. "You can just see down o
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
Free agent outfielder Joc Pederson sent baseball fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post that seemed to announce his next team.
Heisman Finalist Jayden Daniels talks to USA Today and shared his thoughts on the FSU Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoffs.
HAMILTON — Scott Milanovich has long been aware of the fierce support for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both an adversary and as part of the family. Milanovich joined the Ticats as a senior assistant coach in 2023, and later took over play-calling duties. But as a former head coach of the archrival Toronto Argonauts, he wasn't sure how he would be first received by Tim Hortons Field's most ardent fans. "When I came over to the other side and my wife and daughter were at the game and she said,
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” “We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Pederson s
Kardashian and Saint watched the L.A. Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
ZURICH (AP) — Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales “seemingly forcefully kissed” an England player on her face before kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup, according to English Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt. A FIFA disciplinary committee report released Wednesday said Rubiales, who was given a three-year ban in October, acted with “a sense of complete impunity" at the trophy ceremony after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney on Aug.