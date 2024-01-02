Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, OG Anunoby had 17 in a strong debut with his new team and the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday. Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday's trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Anunoby was 7 for 12 from the field an