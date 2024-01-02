Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

James Wiseman slams it home, 01/01/2024
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 11 rebounds and the new-look Toronto Raptors recovered after squandering a 19-point lead and held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night. RJ Barrett had 19 points and nine rebounds and Immanuel Quickley added 14 in the players' first start for the Raptors. Barrett and Quickley were sent to Toronto from the Knicks on Saturday in a trade that sent OG Anunoby to New York.
Coach Darvin Ham announces a new lineup with Rui Hachimura as the fifth starter, but he's injured early during a lopsided loss in New Orleans.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, OG Anunoby had 17 in a strong debut with his new team and the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday. Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday's trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Anunoby was 7 for 12 from the field an
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
There have been a total of 12 NFL franchises that have never tasted Super Bowl championship glory.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Two of the biggest programs in college football meet when Alabama and Michigan clash in the Rose Bowl. Our experts predict the playoff semifinal.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died aged 32, her country’s Olympic Committee said on Monday.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.