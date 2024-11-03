Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors,11/02/2024
Stephen Curry hopped off the court and directly into the tunnel on Sunday night after rolling his left ankle while trying to set a screen.
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking their first loss in the ACC this season.
Each of the 16 teams in the SEC has at least one conference loss with four weeks to go in the regular season.
This isn't the first time this has happened in the Dominican Republic.
Lagway grabbed at the back of his left thigh after he went down in the second quarter.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Will Howard dreamed of playing for Penn State as a kid, but never got a scholarship offer to go there. He didn't play his best Saturday in Happy Valley, but he did just enough to will the Buckeyes to a win.
If an offensive heckler wanted to provoke Jason Kelce into a reaction, he certainly got one from the former NFL player.
The Buckeyes stopped Penn State from scoring with 5:13 to go. The Nittany Lions never got the ball back.
Two undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
PSU's Elliot Washington II was called for taunting after stepping over OSU's Carnell Tate.
Grant Williams ran into Jayson Tatum like he was making a tackle on a football field.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the Houston Texans and New York Jets game, look at potential trades ahead of the deadline & share insight from C Rob's Week 8 QB Room.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
A coach can be suspended for a game after three fake injuries are found.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 9 fantasy football victory.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
In today's edition: The Freddie Freeman legend grows, Wilson makes the catch of the year, top MLB free agents, the game that changed football, and more.