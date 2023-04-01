Top plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Fury FC promoter Eric Garcia has more questions than answers about Texas after he says a fighter could've died due to a referee mistake.
Watch Gronk and Brady relive their glory days from the field as they face off on the sand
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
At last count, Ian Poulter had 14 Ferraris in the garage of his Orlando mansion, but the Englishman has opted instead to travel by helicopter across this Florida city for this week’s £20 million LIV Golf event.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. You never want to see Survivor host Jeff Probst pulling up to your beach in a boat… unless you’re on the Tika tribe, that is. After losing its second immunity challenge in a row, Tika — which had been whittled down to just Carolyn, Yam Yam and […]
The Dallas Mavericks spurned a crucial win in the playoffs race as the Philadelphia 76ers put together a late 10-0 run to take victory.
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita
With Messi's contract set to expire in the summer, the future of the Paris Saint-Germain forward looks as uncertain as ever. The player will return to club action on Sunday as PSG look to close in on the Ligue 1 title against Lyon.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.