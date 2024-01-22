Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press

RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi