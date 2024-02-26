Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

There were no TKOs on the UFC Mexico prelims, but one fan scored two knockdowns at the start of the main card.
Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight. Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled. After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, …
NEW YORK — It would appear Scott Boras’ winter of discontent is having a trickledown effect with the fans of a number of wannabe contenders — the Red Sox, Cubs, Angels, Twins and most notably the Mets — who are letting out a collective cry: “Is this all there is?” At present there are five “top tier” unsigned free agents — Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and J.D. ...
Both Tkachuk and Forsling left in the first period of Florida’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Lionel Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, has reached 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend.
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
Arch Pardy, a resident of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, is one of the parents who heard from their children participating in the N.L. Winter Games about sleeping on the floor. His son, who plays for Team Indigenous, wasn't given a cot or an air mattress, but a thin foam mattress. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)Some parents of athletes at the N.L. Winter Games in Gander are raising concerns about the accommodations for their children. Some Labrador athletes on Team Indigenous, a team that represents Indigenous at
The CEO of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.” Farley noted it had been 11 days since Ford, which is set to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026, first requested further information into the investigation Red Bull's parent company announced on Feb. 5 into allegations made against Horner by a team employee.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, as Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre book their WrestleMania XL tickets.
CALGARY — Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night. Jones needs a win over fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron in Sunday afternoon's semifinal to earn an evening rematch with Homan for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts title in Calgary. Cameron downed Alberta's Selena Sturmay 6-4 in an earlier elimination playoff game Saturday. The winner of Sunday's final represents
Follow the latest from the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.
Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday. The Portuguese star scored a first half penalty, before Brazilian Talisca’s late brace, including a goal four minutes from time, secured the win for Al Nassr. After the final whistle, videos posted on social media showed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters.
Heinz KluetmeierGolden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver whose touchdown catch sealed the 1978 Super Bowl, died at his Utah home on Friday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 73.“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Richards’ nephew Lance Richards posted on Facebook. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”After playing at BYU and University of Hawai
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was with the Washington Commanders last season, reportedly will take a job with UCLA.
Eric Bieniemy is a Super Bowl winner. He helped craft the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's headed to UCLA because of the shameful NFL.
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones advanced to Sunday's final at the Canadian women's curling championship with a 12-7 semifinal win over fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron. Jones scored five points in the first end to control the afternoon game early. She added deuces in the third, fifth and seventh ends to keep Cameron chasing. Cameron shook hands after the ninth end. Cameron played in six previous Scotties Tournament of Hearts as third for various skips. She was a rookie skip at the national championship wi