Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
HoopsHype ranks the 12 best 2023-24 NBA MVP rankings so far, feautiring the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention. The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven. Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 p
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
DaRon Bland came into Thursday’s game on the cusp of making NFL history. What NFL record did Bland set during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game?
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.