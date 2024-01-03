Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — RJ Barrett's face dropped when he realized he was going to be headed back out on the road. Barrett had spent most of December travelling with the New York Knicks and was traded, along with Immanuel Quickley, to the Raptors on Saturday, flying straight from Indianapolis to Toronto. They debuted in the red and black on Monday, only to embark on a six-game road trip the next day keeping Barrett and Quickley on the road for another two weeks. "Man, I thought I didn't have to do that again,