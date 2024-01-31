Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Lakers nearly climb back from a 30-point deficit, but it was too much for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to overcome in a 135-119 loss to Houston.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is all in on building the Intuit Dome. Ballmer has become obsessed with adding toilets to the facility.
Three of the four exemptions were given to player directors on the Policy Board, who will soon vote on the Tour's future.
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
"We're doing very different things, aren't we? It's a different skill set," Swift told Romo as the pair caught up after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win
"I don't think there should be a punishment."
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ is among fans’ dream participants
Tennis doubles faces uncertain future after sparse crowds at the Australian Open
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Michael McLeod of the NHL's New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault related to an alleged group incident in 2018 in London, Ont., when he was a member of Canada's World Junior hockey team.The 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native's lawyers confirmed the charges Tuesday in a statement to CBC News."Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing," said Da
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
The NFL agreed to a licensing deal with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who hand-made trendy clothing for Taylor Swift and other celebrities, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have added some much-needed pop to their lineup by agreeing to terms with designated hitter Justin Turner on a one-year contract worth US$13 million, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 39-year-old Turner, who hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs-batted-in last season for the Boston Red Sox, will be tasked with filling a void at DH in Toronto after the departure of Brandon Belt to free agency. Turner is a proven playoff performer who will likely s
After securing a provincial title with a three-man lineup, the members of Team Glenn Howard will be Regina-bound in about a month to play in the Montana's Brier. What remains uncertain is whether the short-handed crew will add a player — and if so, who — for the Canadian men's curling championship. Howard's status remains uncertain due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired left knee. Son Scott Howard skipped the team to victory at last week's Ontario playdowns and will likely throw last s
GENEVA — Skate Canada said Tuesday it was "extremely disappointed" with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will "consider all options to appeal." Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, Russia still stands to finish on the podium and get bronze medals ahead of fourth-place Canada. The Americans moved into the gold medal position and Japan has been upgraded to silve
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in his return from a 38-game absence, Mikal Bridges added 33 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Utah Jazz 147-114 on Monday night. Simmons hadn't played since Nov. 6 because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft played 18 minutes off the bench, made all five shots and likely would have had a triple-double if not for a minutes restriction. Cam Thomas added 25 points for the Nets, who rol