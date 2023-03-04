Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.
From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving became the first pair of Dallas Mavericks teammates to each score at least 40 points in the same game.
The ESPN mainstay said there was a double standard against black players
The team is being rightfully torched online after a video of Raptors players explaining why “girls run the world” was tweeted and quickly deleted.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.
Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di
BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug
The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI
Check out the results from the official UFC 285 weigh-ins, featuring Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso.
LONDON, Ont. — A capsule look at the 18 teams competing in the March 3-12 Canadian men's curling championship in London, Ont. Teams listed by seeding in their pools, athletes from skip to lead, followed by home club. POOL A MANITOBA Matt Dunstone, B.J. Neufeld, Colton Lott, Ryan Harnden (Fort Rouge Curling Club, Winnipeg) Ranked No. 1 in the Canadian rankings this season, Dunstone is looking for his Brier breakthrough after third-place finishes in 2020 and '21. ALBERTA Kevin Koe, Tyler Tardi, Br
Champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso faced off for the first time ahead of UFC 285 at the pre-fight press conference.
While the trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, there have already been several big names changing addresses. Here are the biggest names left.
The Boston Bruins are solidifying their depth scoring ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.