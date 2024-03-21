Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

MIES, Switzerland — The Canadian men's and women's basketball teams can now begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer knowing who they may be up against. Canada's seventh-ranked men's team will be in Group A alongside fifth-ranked Australia, the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain and the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece. It's the first Olympic appearance for Canada since 2000. The Canadian men qualified for the Olympics after a quarterfina