Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
LeBron James missed the last two games with a sore foot and had been away from the team.
That was certainly an ending in Warriors-Rockets.
LeBron James, after going a combined 0-of-20 from behind the arc across five games, finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight games. What is the franchise's path forward?
Green missed Tuesday's game with left calf tightness and will not play Thursday despite the MRI result.
LeBron has scored a combined 22 points in his past two games.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
While children were sleeping with dreams of Santa, South Florida was winning a wild one.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The league's annual holiday extravaganza is overflowing with enticing talent.