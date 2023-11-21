Top Plays from Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

CBC

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p