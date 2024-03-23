Top Plays from Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Things got awkward for Jordan during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
With March Madness underway, it's time to see where the NBA stars of tomorrow will go in the NBA draft. Here are the latest picks and predictions.
The championship ring features 14k gold and 40 diamonds, and bidding is up to $141,000
It's been a frustrating stretch for the pro, who finished tied for third at the Mexico Open.
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended six games Friday for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The NHL's department of player safety gave Wilson a suspension tied for the longest of any player this season after a disciplinary hearing with him on Zoom. The league offering that type of hearing instead of a phone call allowed senior vice-president of player safety George Parros to hand down a suspension of six or more games. Wilson can a
The Canadian superstar watched the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Thursday
The LSU star is now focusing on March Madness, which starts Friday for the Tigers against the 14th-ranked Rice Owls
It’s the hope that kills you as over 99% of March Madness bracket fans brutally discovered after day one of the men’s tournament, which is already delivering its fair share of shocks.
Jessica Pegula will play in this week's Miami Open. Here's the tennis star's net worth, from her sponsorships and earnings to her parents' business.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
The Department of Player Safety handed down the ban Friday against Tom Wilson. It was the sixth suspension of his career and first since 2021.
Jake Paul thinks Conor McGregor's criticism of his fight with Mike Tyson is out of jealousy.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's team has embraced the grind of an unforgiving schedule at the world women's curling championship. The wins keep on coming no matter when the Ottawa-based foursome is playing. Rachel Homan skipped the host side to a 7-2 victory over Japan's Miyu Ueno in the morning and a 9-5 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz at night Wednesday to remain unbeaten at 8-0 and secure a playoff spot. The morning victory came after a win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni the previous night. Tha
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in Thursday' night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter and the Rockets leading 84-75, Jalen Green was bringing the ball up the court when DeRozan came off a screen and hip-checked him, which sent Green down to the court in pain. Brooks took exception and immediately approached DeRozan, who had his back turned to him. DeRozan turned
Aryna Sabalenka starts her Miami Open campaign with an impressive win over close friend Paula Badosa just days after her former partner's death.
The music icon gave a spirited performance at the hockey game in a rare public appearance during her ongoing health battle.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team's opening-day roster. The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with the White Sox during spring training. The 35-year-old Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitt
“I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point.”