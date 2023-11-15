Top Plays from Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers

Associated Press

There is no such thing as a flawless first-year event, so go ahead and accept that there will be bumps and bruises in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly viewed a race in Las Vegas as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. Renee Wilm, CEO of the grand prix, vowed “we will be sold out by the time of the event” on a Nov. 3 earnings call by Formula One Group.