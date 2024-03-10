Top Plays from Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the