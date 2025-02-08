Top Plays from Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
Top Plays from Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets,02/08/2025
Mavericks fans gathered outside of American Airlines Center on Saturday, calling for GM Nico Harrison to be fired
Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks was going as well as the team could have hoped, until the end of the third quarter.
The Mavericks fan base is unsurprisingly not taking the Luka Dončić trade well.
Davis said he was at home when he got a call informing him of the trade to the Mavericks.
Cuban, who was the franchise's controlling owner for two decades, sold his majority stake to the families of Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont in 2023.
Dallas opted to trade Doncic, who was eligible for a supermax extension this summer, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
There's just one game left in the 2024 NFL season. Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up his best plays.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
TNT's Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley selected eight-man teams from the 24-player pool. LeBron James was the No. 1 pick.
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
The three-time All-Star is expected to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers beginning on Friday.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Fans are upset with the Mavericks after voluntarily trading Luka Dončić.
A woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen leaving Manzano's hotel room and using his credit card.