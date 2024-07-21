Top Plays from Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
After trailing for most of the fight, Lucas Bahdi suddenly pulled out an incredible KO to keep his perfect record intact on Saturday night.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Voters had a hard time predicting who will finish behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss in the conference.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.