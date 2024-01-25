Top Plays from Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Travis Kelce addressed his viral Taylor Swift Fearless heart hands gesture at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills during his New Heights today.
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
A video from a former Chiefs player shows how they fooled the Bills into thinking pass when they ran.
“This is cool, but also, the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and they don’t pay the cheerleaders enough money."
Predictions and picks for the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
“If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to do it.”
Rumbles surrounding a trade for DeRozan are starting to percolate through the media, hinting at interest from opposing ball clubs.
The Chiefs and Ravens coaches have a long history together.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh signed a five-year deal a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not announce the terms. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decis
Marcin Gortat, former NBA center, famed for his Gortat screens, rebounding prowess and durability, sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his journey from being the No. 57 draft pick, to surviving and thriving in the league. The 12-year NBA veteran ...
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
Meronk was considered the biggest European Ryder Cup snub last September.
USA Basketball says it wants the best for Draymond Green, which is why the federation does not have him in its plans for the Paris Olympics. Green's omission from the pool of 41 players who are now candidates to play for the United States at the Paris Games was explained Wednesday by men's national team managing director Grant Hill, who spoke highly of the Golden State forward's history with the national team and how he helped the Americans win Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021. But it was Green's r
Parton told Page Six that her husband Carl Dean didn't exactly say "giddy up" when she showed him the look.