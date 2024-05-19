Top Plays from Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
P.J. Washington has scored 57 combined points in the last two games to lead Dallas past the Thunder.
While Gilgeous-Alexander thrived, Luka Dončić struggled and missed a critical free throw in the game's final seconds.
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
